BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTMO. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTMO stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.