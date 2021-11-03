BlackRock Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 123,628.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $2,082,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,790,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.