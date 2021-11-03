BlackRock Inc. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.52% of Level One Bancorp worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the first quarter worth $772,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 54.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

LEVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Level One Bancorp from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

