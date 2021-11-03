BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 408,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Embraer by 27.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 129,663 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Embraer in the first quarter worth $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Embraer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Embraer by 44.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 165,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 376.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERJ. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.