BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE:FRA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. 130,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,824. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.