BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BGY remained flat at $$6.31 during trading on Wednesday. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,236. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $70,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.