BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BGY remained flat at $$6.31 during trading on Wednesday. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,236. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
