BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

