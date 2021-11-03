BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ remained flat at $$15.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $15.95.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

