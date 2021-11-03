BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 842.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in BlackLine by 39.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 194.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.72 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610,854.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

