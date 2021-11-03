BlackHat (BLKC) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $514,761.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00084777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00073610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00101724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,834.72 or 0.99620086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.32 or 0.07238005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022268 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.