Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in October

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BIOAF stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.10. Bioasis Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.