Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of TECH traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $504.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,728. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 144.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $262.38 and a one year high of $543.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,052,508. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

