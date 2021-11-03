B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 36,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 468,211 shares.The stock last traded at $32.81 and had previously closed at $31.17.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after buying an additional 138,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,898,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after buying an additional 102,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 47,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

