B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 36,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 468,211 shares.The stock last traded at $32.81 and had previously closed at $31.17.
The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30.
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)
B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.
