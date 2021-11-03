Berry Data Reaches Market Cap of $3.39 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00002687 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Berry Data has traded up 121.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00079669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00074604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00102561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,169.83 or 1.00096371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,575.11 or 0.07249543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.