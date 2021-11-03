Benchmark Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $105.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $200.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $16.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.73. 148,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.26 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

