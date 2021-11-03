Belden (NYSE:BDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $65.36. 16,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. Belden has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

