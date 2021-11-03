Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,189,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and sold 106,948 shares valued at $5,974,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

