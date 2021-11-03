Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

BCCLF stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. Becle has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

About Becle

Becle SAB de CV is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

