Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Beam Global stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. 233,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,231. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 401,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 266,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at $5,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.