Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 240.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of 205.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.38.

BCS opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. Barclays has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Barclays by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 235,377 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Barclays by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

