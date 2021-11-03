Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Ames National worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ames National during the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 209,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $223.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.75. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 31.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

