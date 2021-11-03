Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 983,747 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $6,430,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 121,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2,807.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $903,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQZ opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

