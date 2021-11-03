Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BVH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.38 million, a PE ratio of 135.37 and a beta of 1.93. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

