Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $858,000 Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 3,300,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 181,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 76,854 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

