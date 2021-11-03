Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $224.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.51. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

