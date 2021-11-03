Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of ClearPoint Neuro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth $232,000. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $173,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 15.62. The company has a market cap of $391.65 million, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.02. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

