Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 351 SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000.

DGT stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.87 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

