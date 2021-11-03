Bank of Montreal Can Invests $32,000 in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 419,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 123,833 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBD opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $41.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85.

