Bank of Montreal Can Buys 13,160 Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Titan Medical were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMDI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Titan Medical by 17.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Titan Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Titan Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Titan Medical by 37.8% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 101,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMDI opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.06. Titan Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

