Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

CIB stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. 127,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,850. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter worth $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 17.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,447,000 after acquiring an additional 427,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.