Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 63,899 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 37.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,899 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $29,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $333.19 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.20 and a 1-year high of $340.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

