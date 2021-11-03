Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 307,222 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Lamb Weston worth $29,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,800,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,969,000 after buying an additional 388,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LW stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

