Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1,393.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 487,779 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $22,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

