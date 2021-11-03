Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 931,021 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,021 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $28,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXP. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

