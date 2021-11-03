Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 311,949 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 116.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,949 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of KB Home worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 53.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 261.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

