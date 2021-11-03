Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $27.48 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,525 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $27,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE ALK opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

