Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $24.83 Million Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,928 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of BRP worth $24,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth $4,094,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth $2,688,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $1,565,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.72.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

