Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $24.35 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,162 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $24,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

