Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $23.21 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,579 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $23,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,949,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,090,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

EWBC stock opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

