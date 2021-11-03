Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $22.53 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,657 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Loews worth $22,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Loews by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Loews by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

L stock opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 11.10%.

L has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.