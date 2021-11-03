Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 27,956 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,956 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $25,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $215.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $218.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

