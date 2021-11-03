Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 141,090 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,090 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AMETEK worth $30,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.
AME stock opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.54. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $140.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
