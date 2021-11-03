Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 112,720 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,720 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Syneos Health worth $27,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after purchasing an additional 776,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,567 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.