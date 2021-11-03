Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 839.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,228 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Tenable worth $26,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 69.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth about $36,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 1.64. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,152.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

