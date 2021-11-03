Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $157.24

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.24 and last traded at $157.01, with a volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.43.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Balchem by 78.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Balchem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Balchem by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Balchem by 5.7% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

