Balancer Price Hits $28.76 on Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $28.76 or 0.00045642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $199.73 million and $76.74 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00050557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00225230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00099142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

