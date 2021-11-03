Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.00.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $357.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 140.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $545.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.57.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

