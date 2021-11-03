Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 16.6% Higher This Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $73.86 or 0.00118611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion and $963.18 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00017690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.11 or 0.00467500 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00044847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.