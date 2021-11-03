Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $205.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ADP traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.17. 1,249,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,510. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $225.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 588,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,569,000 after acquiring an additional 76,034 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

