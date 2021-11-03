Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,137 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 103,483 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $122,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alight Capital Management LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 60.0% in the second quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 231.9% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 22.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $315.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $241.46 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

